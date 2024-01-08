Biden Claims That He Started The Civil Rights Movement In South Carolina (Video)

Today, President Joe Biden delivered remarks at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. During his speech, the President falsely claimed that he started the Civil Rights Movement in the United States in the 1960s.

Yes, he actually claimed to have started the Civil Rights Movement during this speech. President Biden can be quoted as saying, “I’ve spent more time in the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, than most people I know, black or white, have spent in that church because that’s where I started a civil rights movement…”

BIDEN: "I've spent more time in the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, than most people I know, black or white, have spent in that church because that's where I started a civil rights movement…"



None of that is true.

Biden was interrupted during this speech by a few pro-Hamas protestors. Biden told the protestors, “I understand their passion and I’ve been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza.”

Biden's speech in Charleston is interrupted by pro-Hamas protesters.



He tells them: "I understand their passion and I've been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza"