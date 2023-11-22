Biden Ignores Reporters, Shuffles Away to Vacation at $34 Million Compound In Nantucket

While his approval rating continues to crumble, Joe Biden is taking yet another weekend vacation. This time, Joe is traveling to Nantucket, where he will spend the rest of the week in his friend’s $34 million compound.

President Biden walked in silence as he was led by First Lady Jill Biden aboard his flight to Nantucket, not answering anymedia questions.

Watch this clip of Joe below…

Biden takes no questions as he jets off to Nantucket, where he's spending the rest of the week at his billionaire buddy's $34 million compound.



He has spent 405 days — 39.1% of his presidency — on vacation. pic.twitter.com/heBHqvmZXk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 22, 2023

It is hard to believe that President Biden has spent a total of 405 days on vacation during his presidency, which accounts for a staggering 39.1% of his total time as Commander in Chief.

While our so-called leader continues to take long weekends to relax at his home in Delaware or at a $39 million compound in Nantucket, millions of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, struggling to pay their bills as new conflicts continue to break out across the world.

Despite the ample rest he has been getting, President Biden continues to embarrass himself and our entire nation at every public appearance. Whether Joe is failing to read his teleprompter, rambling about Beyonce tickets, or wandering off stage, Joe’s condition seems to be worsening every day, leaving more and more Americans to suffer the consequences of his incompetent Administration.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 20: U.S. President Joe Biden arrives to pardon the National Thanksgiving turkeys, Liberty and Bell during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on November 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. The 2023 National Thanksgiving Turkey and its alternate were raised in Willmar, Minnesota and will be housed at the University of Minnesota after their pardoning. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)