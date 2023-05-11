Biden Loses It After Speech: “All The Kids Under The Age Of 15 Come On Up Here!” (Video)

President Joe Biden held a speech today on the White House lawn to brag about the ‘conservation’ efforts of the Biden Administration.

Videos by Rare

During the speech, Biden referred to the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff as ‘boy’, recounting a saying that he claims is used in Southern Delaware. The crowd immediately goes silent.

See a clip of that moment below…

Biden mumbled through a statement about ‘climate environmental justice’. You can barely understand what he is saying. He slurs his words, almost making the sentence one continuous word. See a clip of that below…

Biden then recounted a strange story about a little girl telling him to protect ‘Bears Ears’. See a clip of that moment below…

Then came one of the most unbelievable moments we have seen from President Biden during his Presidency. As an announcer was talking, Biden interrupted him, asking for children ‘under the age of 15’ to ‘come on up here’. Biden then shuffles towards the children in the audience. Unreal.

See a clip of that moment below…

This President is beyond help. It is horrible that Congress has not even mentioned the 25th Amendment. It is their duty to put a stop to this steep decline that we continue to witness.

The World is laughing, and our enemies are taking everything they ever dreamed of owning!

What do you think?

