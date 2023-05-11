Biden Loses It After Speech: “All The Kids Under The Age Of 15 Come On Up Here!” (Video)

President Joe Biden held a speech today on the White House lawn to brag about the ‘conservation’ efforts of the Biden Administration.
During the speech, Biden referred to the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff as ‘boy’, recounting a saying that he claims is used in Southern Delaware. The crowd immediately goes silent.
BIDEN: "The Second Gentleman is here along with his parents, Mike and Barbara. As they say in southern Delaware, you done good raisin' that boy." pic.twitter.com/k3NMrgvjJV— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 11, 2023
Biden mumbled through a statement about ‘climate environmental justice’. You can barely understand what he is saying. He slurs his words, almost making the sentence one continuous word. See a clip of that below…
Biden brags about "the largest investments in climate and environmental justice and conservation ever, anywhere, period." pic.twitter.com/MqSYPWnhl7— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 11, 2023
Biden then recounted a strange story about a little girl telling him to protect ‘Bears Ears’. See a clip of that moment below…
Biden recounts a little girl telling him he should "protect" Bears Ears National Monument pic.twitter.com/P2ebbNhZFq— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 11, 2023
Then came one of the most unbelievable moments we have seen from President Biden during his Presidency. As an announcer was talking, Biden interrupted him, asking for children ‘under the age of 15’ to ‘come on up here’. Biden then shuffles towards the children in the audience. Unreal.
Biden ends his speech, then comes back on stage: "All the kids under the age of 15 come on up here" pic.twitter.com/hcCGEZiukj— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 11, 2023
This President is beyond help. It is horrible that Congress has not even mentioned the 25th Amendment. It is their duty to put a stop to this steep decline that we continue to witness.
The World is laughing, and our enemies are taking everything they ever dreamed of owning!
