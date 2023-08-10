Biden Mumbles, Struggles To Read Teleprompter In Utah (Video)

President Joe Biden spoke to Veterans today at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Salt Lake City, Utah. The purpose of the visit was to celebrate the one year anniversary of the signing of the PACT Act.

Videos by Rare

During his speech, Biden struggled to read from the teleprompter, just as he did in New Mexico yesterday. In one segment of his speech, Biden stuttered repeatedly, closing his eyes, seeming to lose his place on the teleprompter. See a clip of that moment below…

Today in Biden vs. Teleprompter: pic.twitter.com/mLN729FKMw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 10, 2023

During another portion of the speech, Biden claimed that he signed the ‘pen’, stuttering and stammering as he attempted to read from the teleprompter. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden looked extremely weak, tired, and worn down, despite the fact that he literally just returned from an extensive ten day vacation in Delaware. It appears that whatever is ailing this President is not curable with rest, further calling into question his capabilities.

Biden also ranted about his climate czar, John Kerry, saying that Kerry was, “John Kerry was the nominee for president of the Democrat Party.”

See a clip of that statement below…

BIDEN: "John Kerry was the nominee for president of the Democrat Party" pic.twitter.com/VUyEPIGTyD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 10, 2023

This President is completely lost!