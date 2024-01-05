Biden Rushes Away From Reporters, Ignores Questions After Giving Confused Stare (Video)

President Joe Biden ignored reporters on the White House lawn today who were shouting questions about the Southern Border. The December surge of illegal migrants crossing the Southern Border reached a two decade high, marking a new level of unprecedented lawlessness across the Southern United States.

Biden gave reporters a confused look, then jogged away from the group, heading for his helicopter, “Marine One”. See a clip of that awkward exchange from this morning below…

"President Biden!? On the border? On the border! President Biden, 300,000 migrants….!"



Biden completely ignores the questions — but does show off his VIGOR by half-jog-shuffling for two steps. pic.twitter.com/IE1de7pLrs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 5, 2024

Just days ago, when arriving back from yet another vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands over the holiday, President Biden gave a semi-answer to reporters who questioned him about the Border, saying, “Well, we gotta do something…”

See a clip of that moment below…

REPORTER: "Are you gonna do anything about the southern border, Mr. President?! … Record number of migrants!"



BIDEN: "Well, we gotta do something…"



*shuffles inside* pic.twitter.com/RmyWuOBrBu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 3, 2024

Biden’s Presidency can be narrowed down to one simple phrase… Dazed and Confused.