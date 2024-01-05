Biden Screams After His Speech: “I Understand Power!” (Video)

After delivering a rambling an incoherent speech today in Pennsylvania that was supposedly about ‘Democracy’, President Joe Biden was immediately greeted by First Lady Jill Biden, who rushed to her husband for an embrace after he finished his speech. Perhaps, the First Lady was attempting to prevent Biden from once again getting lost while exiting the stage.

Proceeding their hug, the President returned to the microphone, even though the music for his walk-off had already begun to play, and exclaimed, “I understand power!”

What is Biden talking about? See a clip of that moment below…

Biden, after an angry speech on "democracy," comes back to yell, "I UNDERSTAND POWER!" pic.twitter.com/c9UxB7KDuN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 5, 2024

The First Lady then guided Joe Biden off of the stage, further adding speculation as to the reason she rushed so quickly to Biden’s side after the speech. See a clip of the First Lady leading Joe Biden off the stage in the clip below…

Jill, Ed.D., escorts Biden off the stage following his remarks pic.twitter.com/jCaV2Rtk49 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 5, 2024

We don’t know what Biden meant. We can only assume that it is yet another instance of this President displaying his very evident and rapid cognitive decline.