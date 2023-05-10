Biden Snaps At Reporter: “One Of The Things I Didn’t Know I Had To Be As President Was A Fortune Teller” (Video)

After a speech in which he doubled down on his unwillingness to negotiate with Congressional Republicans on a debt ceiling increase, President Biden took a few questions from the press.

This is truly a rare moment, as most of the questions asked to President Biden are pre-screened. No President has been less accessible to the media than President Biden.

When asked what his Administration’s ‘plan B’ is on migrants that are currently surging the U.S. Border with Mexico, Biden said “We’ll figure that out”. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden then stated that we have ‘had chaos at the Border for many years now’. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden was also asked about a call with President Xi of China that he has been claiming to be in the works for several months. Biden said that the call is “in progress”

At one brief moment during this pseudo-press conference, Biden snapped at a reporter with a sarcastic line about being a “fortune teller”. It should be noted that President Biden was getting extremely close to these reporters!

