Biden Snaps At Reporter: “One Of The Things I Didn’t Know I Had To Be As President Was A Fortune Teller” (Video)

After a speech in which he doubled down on his unwillingness to negotiate with Congressional Republicans on a debt ceiling increase, President Biden took a few questions from the press.

This is truly a rare moment, as most of the questions asked to President Biden are pre-screened. No President has been less accessible to the media than President Biden.

When asked what his Administration’s ‘plan B’ is on migrants that are currently surging the U.S. Border with Mexico, Biden said “We’ll figure that out”. See a clip of that moment below…

"What is the Plan B if the asylum rule is blocked in court?"



BIDEN: "We'll figure that out" pic.twitter.com/IjJqoVhQgt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2023

Biden then stated that we have ‘had chaos at the Border for many years now’. See a clip of that moment below…

Q: "Can you expand on what you meant when you said there's going to be chaos at the border?"



BIDEN: "Say that again?"



Q: "Can you expand on what you meant when you said there'd be chaos at the border?"



BIDEN: "We've had chaos at the border for a number of years" pic.twitter.com/TBqJFPCmcs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2023

Biden was also asked about a call with President Xi of China that he has been claiming to be in the works for several months. Biden said that the call is “in progress”

Biden says his call with Xi Jinping — which he has been promising to do for months — is "in progress" pic.twitter.com/Ix5H7s8AcQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2023

At one brief moment during this pseudo-press conference, Biden snapped at a reporter with a sarcastic line about being a “fortune teller”. It should be noted that President Biden was getting extremely close to these reporters!

BIDEN: "One of the things I didn't know I had to be as president was a fortune teller" pic.twitter.com/MdmvuZXden — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2023