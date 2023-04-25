Biden Snaps At Reporter: “Read The Polls, Jack!” (Video)

President Joe Biden snapped at a reporter who questioned his run for re-election in 2024 this morning at the White House. Biden is set to deliver a speech on ‘investing in America’ at 12:30pm EST.

A reporter asked Biden about a poll that claims 2/3 of Americans do not want Biden to seek re-election. Biden became visibly angered by the question.

His eyes lit up as he moved quickly towards the reporter who asked the question. “READ THE POLLS, JACK!” he said as he moved closer to the camera.

The reporter can be quoted as asking…

REPORTER: Mr. President, what’s your message to Democrats who don’t want you to run again?

BIDEN: They want me to run.

REPORTER: 2/3 say they don’t….

BIDEN: Read the polls. Read the polls, JACK! You guys are always saying… That poll said that 92% of Democrats if I ran would vote for me.

The altercation continued as Biden became uncomfortably close to the reporter and camera. See video of this insane altercation below!

Biden says, “READ THE POLLS, JACK!”



The polls say just 26% of Americans want Biden to run for re-election. pic.twitter.com/e0G3Sfufwm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 25, 2023

Biden obviously has no interest in acknowledging his unbelievable level of unpopularity. This altercation comes on the same day that Biden released a divisive ad attacking ‘MAGA Extremists’ announcing his run for re-election in 2024. See that ad below…

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.



That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

America is being torn apart at the seams, and all this President seems to be able to do is embarrass himself and our Nation in the process.