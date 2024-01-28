Biden Starts Rambling About Snickers Bars During Speech (Video)

During a speech he delivered last night in front of a room of Democrat donors in the State of South Carolina, President Joe Biden made several embarrassing mistakes. Fortunately for Biden, it appears that no member of any audience he sees nationwide is even listening to him, as his mistakes never garner any reaction from attendees. They simply pretend it isn’t happening.

Videos by Rare

We showed you a clip this morning of Biden screaming about the former President during that speech, making the false claim that Trump called deceased Military veterans ‘losers’. When Biden made this claim, he began to scream, pointing his finger in anger at the audience. You could even say he pulled a ‘Greta Thunberg’ when he said ‘HOW DARE HE!’

See a clip of that freakout below…

A VERY confused Joe Biden starts absolutely SCREAMING as he recounts the recycled "suckers and losers" hoax — slurring the entire way.



The man is NOT well. 😳 pic.twitter.com/4c7QRL5sr7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2024

During a different point in his speech, Biden displayed his tremendous and serious cognitive decline. The President began to rant about Snickers bars, asking the audience if they had hear about the “You see that article about the Snickers bar?” Biden asked.

“Well, it’s gonna stop,” he added. What is Biden talking about? What is this supposed to mean? Is the President so far gone that he has been reduced to randomly spouting off about candy bars?

BIDEN: "You see that article about the Snickers bars?" pic.twitter.com/VNGHTEhaIm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2024