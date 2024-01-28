Biden Freaks Out, Starts Screaming Into The Microphone In South Carolina (Video)

President Joe Biden delivered a speech last night at the South Carolina First in the Nation Dinner, where large Democrat donors gathered to support Biden’s 2024 Presidential campaign.

Videos by Rare

During his speech, Biden became completely unhinged while discussing former President Donald Trump. Biden falsely claimed that Trump referred to deceased Military veterans in a cemetery in Paris as ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’.

Despite the fact that Trump never said those words, Biden become completely unhinged while telling the story. Pointing his finger in the air and screaming with an angry look on his face. Biden then mentioned his son, who died in 2015 from a brain tumor.

Biden can be quoted as screaming during his speech, “Donald Trump, when he was Commander-In-Chief, refused to visit a cemetery outside of Paris for fallen American soldiers. He referred to those there as ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’. HE ACTUALLY SAID THAT. HE SAID THAT. HOW DARE HE SAY THAT. HOW DARE HE TALK ABOUT MY SON AND ALL THOSE VETS LIKE THAT!”

See Biden’s moment of insanity from South Carolina below….

A VERY confused Joe Biden starts absolutely SCREAMING as he recounts the recycled "suckers and losers" hoax — slurring the entire way.



The man is NOT well. 😳 pic.twitter.com/4c7QRL5sr7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2024

This President is clearly unwell. Something needs to be done as soon as possible. The White House staff, and even his own family, cannot continue to pretend that everything is fine with Joe Biden. There is something seriously wrong with this man!