Biden Shuffles, Looks Extremely Confused After Speech At South Carolina Church (Video)

President Joe Biden visited the St. John the Baptist Church in Columbia, South Carolina this morning for what was described on his official White House calendar as a “political event.” Biden arrived just 15 minutes before the church service began.

Videos by Rare

See a clip of Biden shuffling into the church prior to the mass below…

Biden shuffles into church about 15 minutes after the service started in Columbia, South Carolina pic.twitter.com/aFXf1xYWaw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2024

During his remarks, President Biden appeared extremely confused, correcting himself many times, and stuttering. He can be quoted as saying during one flub, “Thanks for bringing me home. You all think I’m kidding. For the longest time, when I was a young public defender and a United States senator, I went to, if you’ll excuse me, an AME church, I apologize.”

BIDEN: "Thanks for bringing me home. You all think I'm kidding. For the longest time, when I was a young public defender and a United States senator, I went to, if you'll excuse me, an AME church, I apologize." pic.twitter.com/sit4WsWNhn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2024

Once the speech concluded, Biden’s confusion continued, as the President looked around for his exit. This is a move we have seen Biden perform time and time again. See a clip of Biden’s confused shuffling after his speech below…

Biden leaves the pulpit, immediately gets confused pic.twitter.com/mkxMzgZR3j — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2024