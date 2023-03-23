Biden Tells Creepy Story About Jill Leaving Him Bathroom Messages; ‘Stop Trying To Make Me Love You’ (Video)

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted an event at the White House yesterday in order to celebrate Women’s History Month.

During his speech, Biden made a strange comment about First Lady Jill Biden, and that she leaves him messages on the mirror in their bathroom while he is shaving.

Videos by Rare

He can be quoted as saying…

Jill puts messages on my mirror while I’m shaving…one that was put in about a year ago was ‘stop trying to make me love you, President Joe Biden

He said that about a year ago, Jill Biden left a note that said ‘stop trying to make me love you’. Who knows what in the hell that is supposed to mean… See a clip of that moment below…

Biden: "Jill puts messages on my mirror while I'm shaving. One that was put in about a year ago was 'stop trying to make me love you.'" pic.twitter.com/DMWJqoNYy6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 22, 2023

Despite nearly half of women being against abortion, Biden used the event to claim that he would ‘fight to protect abortion rights’ during his speech.

See a clip of that moment below…

US President Joe Biden touted the 'fight to protect' abortion rights during a Women's History Month event at the White House pic.twitter.com/JRV0GVygGi — Reuters (@Reuters) March 23, 2023

How far is this President going to sink before his handlers say enough is enough? How embarrassing it is that this man is currently the ‘leader’ of our Nation.

He is unable to conduct himself with anything other than idiocy and inappropriate comments. A complete embarrassment to our country.

I can most surely infer that this strange story Biden is describing never really happened. Just another lie. Another piece of fiction designed to make himself look better.

This man is destroying our country!