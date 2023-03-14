Biden Vows To Ban “High Capacity Magazines” In California Speech (Video)

In a speech today held in Monterey Park, California, President Joe Biden touted his latest Executive order focused on illegal gun control.

USA Today reports on that order…

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

President Joe Biden took executive action Tuesday that seeks to increase the number of background checks conducted during gun sales as the White House reverts to unilateral ways to tackle gun control amid bleak prospects in Congress. The order stops short of requiring universal background checks, which the president has asked Congress to pass through legislation. His action instead directs Attorney General Merrick Garland to clarify what it means to be “engaged in the business” of selling firearms. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2023/03/14/joe-biden-seeks-more-gun-background-checks-through-executive-action/11467380002/

Biden can be quoted as saying…

I’m here on behalf of the American people to mourn with you, to pray with you, to let you now you are loved and not alone, I’m here with you today to act, Today, I’m announcing another executive order that will accelerate and intensify this work to save more live, more quickly. My executive order directs my Attorney General to take every lawful action possible to move us as close as we can to universal background checks without new legislation I am determined, once again, to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines President Joe Biden

See a clip of that last quote below…

BIDEN: "I am determined, once again, to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines!" pic.twitter.com/KDmIhk7ZXQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 14, 2023

Biden chose this location to make these remarks because of a mass shooting at Monterey Park’s ‘Chinese Lunar New Year’ celebration earlier this year which left ten dead.

There is nothing more shameless than a President using the victims of a tragedy to further government control. It was a tactic used by Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and now Joe Biden.

The fact of the matter is that we have a beautiful SECOND AMENDMENT. Let us remind Joe Biden what that law says about ‘gun laws’…

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed. Second Amendment

Biden should read this, and read it again. Then he will know exactly what he can do with his illegal order.