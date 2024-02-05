Bill Maher Calls Out Biden For Southern Border Crisis (Video)

After he demanded that Congress hand him more powers in order to control the chaos at the Southern Border, President Joe Biden received backlash from more than just Republicans. Biden was universally skewered, except perhaps his own little redhead minion, Jen Psaki, on MSNBC.

Even Bill Maher, who has slowly diverted from his previously extreme liberal agenda of the past, is now hammering Biden. In one of his latest segments, Maher roasted Biden for his handling of the Southern Border, and in particular, his asking for more powers in order to quell the massive spike in illegal immigration that has occurred under Biden’s watch.

Maher can be quoted as saying about Biden’s request for more powers, ““A new law? The president can fix this, he already has the existing laws…This is all so silly… I need a piece of paper from Congress to deal with the border…No, you already have that.”

He went on, saying, “I feel like this is a disaster for the Democrats. Trump today said he wants Biden to apologize because it looks like Biden was adopting his policy. This does not look good for the Democrats.”

Even Bill Maher gets it. President Biden absolutely has the authority right now to fix the catastrophe he’s created at the border. pic.twitter.com/bzQL4oXnS7 — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 4, 2024

“Also they look like sanctuary city hypocrites. They were the ones who said, ‘Look, we’re the compassionate people. Everybody should get a shot here.’ And then when they started sending — I mean the quotes from Eric Adams, this is the mayor of liberal New York, ‘This issue will destroy our city.’ The governor [Kathy Hochul], ‘If you’re going to leave your country, go somewhere else.’ Keep walking is from the governor of New York? They put out a flyer in New York City now, says, ‘New York is one of the most expensive cities in the world. You are better off going to a more affordable city’… I understand there’s a little ‘I told you so’ on the border.”

I must commend Maher for speaking the truth, even though it’s something that is an unpopular subject within his own Party. Of all of the left leaning individuals in the media, I believe that Maher is the most honest. While I disagree with him on many things, I can see the logic behind his opinions, and I see consistency within them. I do not believe he derives his opinions from a political narrative, but by his own thought, which is more than I can say for most in political media, left, or right.