Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Loses Re-Election Bid

Prominent Democrat Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot lost her re-election bid last night. She fell to Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson, who will face off in a coming mayoral runoff race to decide the winner.

Lightfoot garnered just 17% of the vote, a full 5% behind Brandon Johnson, the second place finisher. See a screenshot of those results via the New York Times below…

Lighfoot has overseen steep rises in crime in Chicago during her single term as mayor. She is the first Chicago Mayor to lose her re-election bid in over 40 years.

Lightfoot touted herself as the ‘first gay’ Mayor in city history. She is also the first black woman to serve in the position.

She generated controversy last year by refusing to give interviews to white journalists, publicly stating that she would only give interviews to ‘journalists of color’.

Paul Vallas reportedly ran his campaign on a ‘law and order’ platform, while Brandon Johnson was openly progressive, much like his competitor Lightfoot.

We all remember when Lightfoot dressed up as the ‘Rona Destroyer’ (a play on the Coronavirus) for Halloween. She was among the Mayors in America who levied strict pandemic restrictions on their people. See a video of the ‘Rona Destroyer’ below…

Chicago has had enough of Lightfoot. To not have the incumbent win for the first time in 40 years is a sign of massive discontent amongst the people of Chicago.

Who could blame them? At this point, what do they have to lose?

Democrat-run cities continue to be the main driving force behind most crime in America. The devastation caused by Democrat control, especially over many years, can never be understated.

Just as any other Democrat who seems to disappear from public light, it is predictable that Lightfoot will probably resurface as some kind of ‘news host’ with MSNBC very soon.