Tragic Video Shows Man Nonchalantly Shooting Homeless Man Execution Style

An arrest was made in St. Louis on Tuesday for a suspect that shot a homeless man in cold blood, execution-style in the middle of the day.

The 23-year-old shooter, Deshawn Thomas, committed the murder on Monday. Charges have not been filed yet. In the clip, it looks like the suspect is having a hard time trying to load his gun. His homeless victim is sitting a couple of feet away. The man doesn’t move, even when Thomas lifts the gun to his head. He sits idly on the sidewalk, seemingly unfazed.

The recorder moves the camera out of sight. Bystanders react to the occurrence. “Oh, my God. He just f–king killed him,” one witness exclaims.

The shooting occurred at 10 a.m. on Monday in downtown St. Louis. The suspect quickly fled the scene and holed up in a local library until authorities discovered him.

Major Ryan Cousins spoke with authorities at the scene. “Any homicide is unnerving, but for this one to happen here, at this time, very much so.” The major also said that the victim of the shooting was over 40 years old. He has now been identified as David Saldana.

The video clip was originally posted to Twitter but swiftly removed due to its graphic content. The original poster reuploaded the clip, admonishing the social media platform for removing it in the first place.

“Twitter took down this video I posted yesterday so I’ll post it again. Doesn’t show the murder on camera so stop censoring it.”

St. Louis’ embattled circuit attorney is under fire for the shooting as well as a previous incident of felony robbery charges. The driver hit a young, female teenager in the incident which caused her to lose her legs.

The attorney is being called on to properly prosecute Thomas.