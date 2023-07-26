CNN Panics After Judge Rejects Hunter Biden’s Sweetheart Plea Deal (Video)

A Federal Judge rejected Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal today in a Delaware courthouse after learning that the deal included protections for Hunter against ongoing and future Department of Justice investigations.

Videos by Rare

We reported on this breaking news immediately. The news also broke on CNN. CNN anchors seemed more than displeased to hear the news that Hunter Biden would not be getting complete immunity. See CNN breaking the news below…

BREAKING: Hunter Biden's plea deal "appears to be dead and off the table," CNN reports.



"This investigation is very much still ongoing." pic.twitter.com/xPPlEHejeP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 26, 2023

CNN then brought their broadcast back to their studios, where legal analysts could be seen racing to discredit the ongoing investigation and case on Hunter Biden.

“It’s very, very rare. Sometimes you do have a miscommunication about what the scope of the coverage is. How much is this person covered moving forward? That is, in some sense, the most important issue in a case. Look at this case. If Hunter Biden to one, or two, misdemeanors, that’s fine, but the agreement here is no prison time. The bigger concern is, is he covered for anything else? Is he going to get a pass from DOJ for anything else, and you would absolutely have that hammered out from both sides. To have it fall apart in this fashion is really surprising, and doesn’t reflect well on either of the two parties.” said CNN legal analyst Elie Honig.

See a clip of that moment below…

CNN's Elie Honig: It's "very, very rare" for a plea deal to "fall apart" in court.



"To have it fall apart in this fashion is really surprising and doesn't reflect well on either of the two parties." pic.twitter.com/gGsIP6KvSM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 26, 2023