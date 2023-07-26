Right Or Privilege? Rep. Matt Gaetz Presents New Citizenship Bill

Matt Gaetz who serves as a Congressman representing Florida, has proposed a bill to reform ‘anchor baby’ policies and to recognize US citizenship as a privilege, not a right.

Matt’s “Birthright Citizenship Act of 2023” bill is meant to revise the current US policy on how one becomes a citizen. Currently a child born to an illegal immigrant and a legal citizen is automatically granted US citizenship. This is based on the 14th Amendment which reads: “all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” Matt’s argument though, is that this rule specifically has been taken advantage of for far too long.

According to Trending Politics, the current law holds that anyone born in the US is simply granted citizenship rights. While on the surface it may not seem all that bad, the issue is that under the current interpretation, the law leaves room for any two illegal immigrant parents to have a child on US soil and the child receives citizenship.

Instead Matt claims: “My legislation recognizes that American citizenship is a privilege –– not an automatic right to be co-opted by illegal aliens. This is an important step in preserving the sanctity of American citizenship and ensures that citizenship is not treated as a loophole to be exploited but rather a privilege to be earned when legally migrating to our country.” His new policy suggests that to acquire citizenship by birth, at least one parent must be either a citizen, a lawful resident alien, or an alien serving in the US Armed Forces.

With this plan, Matt hopes to cut down on the overwhelming inflow of immigrants crossing our borders illegally. The argument is that such a law would deter potential illegal immigrants who, at the moment, can walk over the border, have a kid, then have a family member with citizenship, while bypassing all of the legal hurdles and standards all legal immigrants must adhere to.

The bill is merely a bill for now and must be voted on and signed to become law.