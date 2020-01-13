Breaking news! Following Julian Castro’ move, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has suspended his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination after struggling since the beginning to break into the top tier, “and failing to make the cut for the upcoming debate.” With his departure, Deval Patrick, former Massachusetts Governor, is the only black candidate remaining in the 12 candidates democratic primary.

Through an email to his supporters, the former Democratic presidential candidate stated, “it’s with a full heart that I share this news — I’ve made the decision to suspend my campaign for president.” Booker previously entered the race last February but struggled to gain any traction in the polls. In his note to his supporters, the Democrat acknowledged he didn’t see a path to victory.

It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president. To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together. pic.twitter.com/Fxvc549vlJ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020

Booker held a staff call at his headquarters in Newark, New Jersey before making the official announcement public. He stated, “It was a difficult decision to make, but I got in this race to win, and I’ve always said I wouldn’t continue if there was no longer a path to victory.” His exit from the race comes a day before the Democratic field meets in Iowa for another debate. Booker participated in early debates but had failed to meet the qualifications to participate in this event. His exit also comes less than a month before Iowa kicks off in the nominating season on February 3rd with the caucuses.

Booker also took to social media to announces departure, tweeting, “To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together.”

Really Big Breaking News (Kidding): Booker, who was in zero polling territory, just dropped out of the Democrat Presidential Primary Race. Now I can rest easy tonight. I was sooo concerned that I would someday have to go head to head with him! Advertisement — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020

As expected whenever a democratic candidate exits the race, President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on Twitter poking fun of Booker’s candidacy. He tweeted, “Really Big Breaking News (Kidding): Booker, who was in zero polling territory, just dropped out of the Democrat Presidential Primary Race. Now I can rest easy tonight. I was so concerned that I would someday have to go head to head with him!”

Advertisement

The Democratic candidates remaining are Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, and Andrew Yang.