Democrat Says Joe Biden Talked To Hunter’s Business Partners, But Only About “The Weather” (Video)

Democrat Representative Dan Goldman made a shocking admission while speaking to the media today as Biden business associate Devon Archer is set to testify in a closed-door House Oversight committee hearing.

Videos by Rare

Goldman claims that then-Vice President Joe Biden DID in fact speak to Hunter Biden’s business associates over the phone, but that Biden and the foreign business partners of Hunter only discussed the “weather”. See a clip of that statement below…

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman says Hunter Biden did, in fact, frequently put his dad on speakerphone for his business partners — but they were only talking about the weather pic.twitter.com/HoJ5EKYOEc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 31, 2023

Goldman can be quoted as saying, “The witness, Mr. Archer, was very clear that Hunter spoke to his father every day. He indicated that he approximated about 20 times over the course of his 10-year business relationship that he had with Mr. Biden, with Hunter Biden, which would be about twice per year, that Hunter would put his father on speakerphone with whomever was at dinner, and there was no indication that he had any idea who was at dinner with them. It was just a ‘say hello, I’m a dinner here’, and there was nothing related to his business dealings.”

See a clip of that shocking statement below…

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman: The witness testified "that Hunter would put his father on speakerphone with whomever was at dinner — and there was no indication that he had any idea who was at dinner with them!" pic.twitter.com/bC1c6DBWMn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 31, 2023

Goldman then denied the fact that President Joe Biden has denied involvement in his son’s business dealings. See a clip of that moment below…

Q: "Doesn't that contradict the president's statements, then, that he NEVER talked to any of Hunter Biden's business associates?"



Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman: "I don't think that's what he said. He never said that he has never spoken to anyone." pic.twitter.com/g6EZDhdud1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 31, 2023

Goldman seems like he’s in over his head!