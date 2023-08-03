Devon Archer Says Joe Biden Wrote Him A “Lovely Letter” When He Partnered With Hunter

Devon Archer, who testified before the House Oversight Committee in a closed door session earlier this week, sat down with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an interview published to Twitter yesterday.

The interview is invaluable considering that Archer’s testimony was behind closed doors, and Democrats like Representative Dan Goldman used the closed door session to immediately distort Archer’s testimony to the media. We covered that bald-faced lie in an article published yesterday.

Congressman Dan Goldman is a liar.

In that interview with Tucker Carlson, Devon Archer claims that Joe Biden wrote him a ‘lovely letter’ after he began his business partnership with Hunter Biden, highlighting the fact that “going into business” with Hunter Biden was all about the “Biden brand”… which included Joe Biden!

Archer can be quoted as saying, “Well, first of all, it’s a lovely letter. Listen, it was kind of the beginning of our partnership, and he was thanking me, and thanking Hunter I think at the end of the day, for bringing this idea of this government regulatory strategic advisory business into the private equity world. I think he was excited about the prospects for Hunter and, you know, he was just thanking me. I think it was a nice gesture.”

See a clip of that statement by Archer below…

Archer also stated that Joe Biden spoke with Hunter Biden’s business associates over the phone some 20 times. See a clip of that moment below…

"You have said that there were occasions when Joe Biden would call in with clients present on the speakerphone. How many times do you think that happened?"



