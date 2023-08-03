NYC Mayor Eric Adams Begs Biden To Close The Southern Border (Video)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is now begging President Joe Biden to close the Southern Border after New York continues to receive millions of illegal immigrants into their city. Just weeks ago, Adams claimed that New York’s “cup runneth over”, and that there was no more room for illegals in the city.

Videos by Rare

Back in October 2021, Adams proudly tweeted out the Leftist narrative that NYC will forever be a sanctuary city for illegal aliens. Naturally, with homelessness and crime going through the roof, what better way for Adams to use the resources of America’s largest city than for any other purpose than for promoting the general welfare of its own taxpaying residents?

Of course, Leftism isn’t the brightest political ideology in mankind’s history, as it’s mainly based on exchanging your freedom for feelgood slogans, eating bugs, and being used as medical experiments. Adams seemed to have a moment of clarity on that yesterday and tweeted this out:

NYC MAYOR ADAMS ON MIGRANTS: “Eventually this is going to come to a neighborhood near you. […] We need to control the border. We need to call a state of emergency and we need to properly fund this national crisis.” pic.twitter.com/ij4bFjhyol — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 1, 2023

No word as to why Adams suddenly came to understand the basic common sense behind a central tenant of President Trump’s agenda – securing the border. Hopefully, more commons sense revelations will find their way into Adam’s head.

But what is not likely to happen is for Adams to ever admit that his own support for open borders is the reason why New York City is suddenly finding itself in an illegal migrant crisis.