Exclusive: Floridians Abandoned By Ron DeSantis Following Devastating South Florida Flooding (Audio)

Bruce Cochran is a Combat Veteran who served the United States Military in Beirut in 1983. Because of injuries sustained during his Military career, Cochran is now 80% disabled. He also has a 25 year old son who suffers from severe autism.

When devastating rains poured down across South Florida last week, Cochran’s home in Fort Lauderdale became submerged in over two feet of water. He and his son resorted to stacking mattresses on top of one another to maintain a single dry area of their home.

Cochran shared the following photo with Rare displaying how bad the flooding truly was. The picture shows several cars submerged to the top of the tires. See that photo below…

Eventually people in raised vehicles were able to pull them away from their wrecked home. See a photo of one of those vehicle below…

Despite multiple attempts to reach out to local officials, Cochran has been stonewalled. No State or Local official has been able to assist him in any capacity.

We had the pleasure of interviewing Mr. Cochran today. Check out that exclusive interview embedded below!

Cochran, who says he supported Governor Ron DeSantis in his 2022 re-election campaign, says that he has not seen any evidence of the State of Florida assisting with the fallout from these devastating floods. He added that he feels ‘left behind’ by DeSantis.

“Our Governor, I voted for him. I have supported him. Yet when it came time for him to be there for me and my neighborhood and my family, and my community, it seems that he’s not here for us. It’s my whole community”. Combat Veteran Bruce Cochran

Everything that Cochran and his family owns was destroyed. They were only allowed to take the clothes on their back.

His autistic son, who does his daily routine through his laptop, was not even able to fetch his computer before the flood destroyed it.

This is not a phenomenon that was exclusive to Cochran and his family, as he estimates over 400 homes near his own are also destroyed. The buildings will have to be torn down and rebuilt.

Gas shortages have also been peppering news headlines across Broward County since these floods took place just last week. Floridians who lost their homes have the added insult of not even being able to fill up their vehicles with gasoline.

Gasoline shortages, flooded homes, and no help at all. That is the current situation in Broward County.

As all of this unfolds, where is Governor Ron DeSantis? DeSantis surely took every opportunity to step in front of a camera during Hurricane Ian in September of 2022. DeSantis appeared in front of the camera day in, and day out, assuring Floridians that everything would be fine.

But that was in an Election year. That was when DeSantis still needed something from Floridians…. Their vote.

Now DeSantis has bigger fish to fry. As hell on Earth unfolds in Broward County, DeSantis spoke at the Heritage Foundation in Washington D.C. this weekend.

As the good Floridians who elected him suffer, Ron DeSantis is busy running for President. At least that’s exactly what those on the ground in Broward County are saying.

In 2022 Floridians elected Ron DeSantis to be their Governor. Not to be a candidate for President. At a time when he is needed most, it seems that DeSantis is missing in action. Fixated on the White House, DeSantis is turning his back on those who made his career…. THE VOTERS!