Hunter Biden Schmoozes Celebrities At State Dinner During Scandal (Video)

If you tuned into the State Dinner last night, where President Biden and Indian Prime Minister Modi welcomed celebrities and political officials, you would be totally unaware that Hunter Biden is in a current legal battle with the Justice Department.

Hunter could be seen schmoozing with celebrities and political figures at the event, smiling and laughing as people spoke to him.

See a video of Hunter at the dinner below…

Here is deadbeat Hunter Biden — embroiled in a massive, family-wide corruption scandal — rubbing elbows at last night's White House state dinner pic.twitter.com/tyWXWgXTUu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2023

If you observed the actions of Hunter, it would be hard to conclude that this man is actually under any pressure at all.

When asked about how Hunter Biden is feeling yesterday, Biden gave a very subtle thumbs up to reporters. What does this mean? See a video of that moment below…

Is it a coincidence that Hunter Biden received a sweetheart deal from the Justice Department run by the appointee of his own father?

Hunter Biden avoided a 10 year prison sentence for lying on an ATF background form, only being charged on a few tax charges with a maximum penalty of a few months in prison. Hunter avoided any jail-time.

One could argue that there has never been a more blatant abuse of power than what has occurred in the Biden Justice Department. They have arrested their most formative political opponent, Donald Trump, and let Hunter Biden off the hook for crimes that everyday Americans would be skewered for.

They create false cases against their opposition, and give sweetheart deals to their friends. Total corruption.

It appears that Hunter Biden is completely unfazed by the investigation and charges brought against him. The elitists at the State Dinner surely seem to LOVE Hunter Biden.

How sick!