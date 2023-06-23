Sam Bankman-Fried Gets Five Newest Charges Postponed to 2024

Sam Bankman-Fried has had five of the latest charges against him postponed until 2024, reports now claim. Is the Justice Department softening the charges against this prolific Democrat donor?

Back in December of 2022, Bankman-Fried, a big time Democratic donor, lost his throne as the up-and-coming crypto man. His company FTX was found to be completely fraudulent. Since then his alleged deceptions have been unveiled as he awaits his court dates.

Originally Sam was arrested and charged on eight criminal counts while in the Bahamas. These ranged anywhere from money-laundering, to securities fraud, and a whole slew of big time white-color crimes.

Sam Bankman-Fried Gets His Five Newest Charges Postponed to 2024

After the US Justice Department got him shipped back home, he was smacked with bank fraud, FCPA (Foreign Corrupt Policies Act), and a couple more charges. Sam most recently got charged for bribing the government of China. Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly attempted to bribe the Chinese into giving him back access to his trading accounts at one of his hedge funds as reported by the FCPA Blog. Basically he really messed up and got the whole laundry list at a total of 13 charges, eight will be brought to court this October and the remaining five are supposed to be tried in 2024.

The reason these criminal charges have been moved is that Sam’s lawyers have argued the newest ones violate agreements between the US and the Bahamas government. They argued that prosecutors are limited in how many charges can be brought against the defendant after being shipped over according to the New York Times.

While Sam Bankman-Fried and his team have gained some ground in the legal battle, and even requested a dismissal of some original charges, it is unlikely he will get off consequence free. Sam is leveraging the fact that he was based in the Bahamas to his advantage, but what he did was clearly wrong and justice will be served, (though it may be a while).