Jen Psaki: An American Sex Symbol?

Things have surely changed for former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in the last few years. In 2022, Psaki departed her position as Press Secretary at the White House in the Spring of 2022, moving directly over to MSNBC where she started her own show, Inside with Jen Psaki.

If you watched Psaki during her time as White House Press Secretary, you would hardly recognize her today. The once bland, colorless, never-wearing-makeup Psaki that once graced the White House podium has made a complete change.

Psaki is thinner, wearing heavy makeup, and even dressing differently. During one of her shows, Psaki donned a complete leather dress, with a very wide opening at the bottom, showing all of her legs. A far cry from the conservatively dressed Press Secretary we knew just two years ago.

In addition to hosting her bi-weekly show on MSNBC, Psaki has also started making appearances on late night television, including visits to the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and The Late Show with Steven Colbert. Psaki has also announced the release of her first book, which will debut in May of 2024. Psaki has entered full pundit mode.

It appears, from all angles, that the establishment political class is attempting to sell Jen Psaki as some kind of sex symbol, propping her up in every way possible heading into the 2024 Election. They even put her in a primetime TV slot.

Unfortunately for Jen Psaki, the ratings tell us that the ploy to promote her brand heading into 2024 Election is failing, and miserably. In most every case, Psaki’s lead-in has stronger ratings than her, and Rachel Maddow nearly doubles her numbers, meaning that MSNBC viewers are specifically tuning out Psaki.

As for her competitors on other networks, Psaki is clobbered by the likes of Jesse Waters of Fox News, and even gets destroyed by Anderson Cooper of CNN. Here is an example of the cable news ratings from Monday, February 5th, 2024 below…

No matter how hard the people in charge of the networks try, Jen Psaki isn’t selling. In fact, even liberals are tuning her out. What will MSNBC do?

They are reportedly paying Psaki a massive salary of over $5 million. Viewers tuning her out may even cost Rachel Maddow viewers, as she draws closer to Sean Hannity over time. The ‘Psaki dip’ also boosts CNN’s liberal viewership at 9 PM.

MSNBC has a huge redhead problem. While she may be extremely attractive, Jen Psaki is no ratings machine, and as time goes on, it is becoming more apparent that she is not capable of performing in the situation in which she has been placed.