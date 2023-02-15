Justice Department Won’t Charge Rep. Matt Gaetz In Sex Trafficking Probe

Democrat pundits across the mainstream media have taken the last two years to accuse Matt Gaetz of a rash of allegations, including kidnapping, sex trafficking, and sexual activity with a minor.

Those allegations have been officially debunked today, as the Justice Department has decided not to charge Rep. Matt Gaetz after their investigation into his actions.

Gaetz attorney told CBS News the following about the decision…

[T]hey have concluded their investigation into Congressman Gaetz and allegations related to sex trafficking and obstruction of justice and they have determined not to bring any charges against him,” Gaetz lawyers on no charges in sex trafficking probe

This investigation was supposed to determine whether Gaetz had sex with a 17 year old girl. CBS News reports that no evidence was found to that affect. Read that portion below…

Federal investigators were trying to determine whether Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old. According to multiple sources familiar with the matter, the woman was introduced to Gaetz by Joel Greenberg, a former Florida county tax collector and associate of Gaetz who pleaded guilty in May 2021 to six federal charges, including trafficking of a minor. Investigators also zeroed in on a trip Gaetz allegedly took to the Bahamas in 2018 as part of an inquiry into whether he violated sex trafficking laws, multiple sources told CBS News in 2021. Federal investigators wanted to determine if any of the females who traveled with Gaetz were paid or illegally trafficked across state or international lines to have sex with him. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/matt-gaetz-justice-department-no-charges-sex-trafficking-investigation/

Gaetz has been cleared. We now must wonder if the mainstream media, who wrongly slandered Gaetz for two years, will ever apologize for their irresponsible and false reporting.

The damage has been done, and though Gaetz has been vindicated legally, his name has been tarnished.