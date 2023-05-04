Kamala Harris Appears To Make Fun of Joe Biden During White House Forum (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris held a forum yesterday to speak about Asian American, Native Hawaiian, & the Pacific Islander communities.

During a moment of the forum, Harris appeared to poke fun at her boss. Harris cackled, saying “This a big deal. Ha ha ha. Joe Biden would say that a little differently, but this is a big deal. A very big deal”.

Is Harris referring to Biden’s constant inappropriate and embarrassing comments? See a clip of Harris poking fun at Biden below…

Kamala Harris: "This a big deal. Ha ha ha. Joe Biden would say that a little differently, but this is a big deal. A very big deal." pic.twitter.com/jA7TVXEbe9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 3, 2023

As you can see, there is literally no reaction from the crowd. Harris’ attempt at some kind of joke falls flat on its face.

During another strange moment, Harris talked about how ‘progressive’ her grandfather was. Harris tells an odd story about how her grandfather looked at his oldest born and said ‘Ok, you go’. See a video of that moment below…

Kamala Harris: "My grandfather was a very progressive dude. He looked at his eldest child, who was also his daughter, and said, 'OK, you go.'" pic.twitter.com/mssdOR5F11 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 3, 2023

There was also an odd moment in which Harris talked about the ‘median age’ on the continent of Africa. See that moment below…

Kamala Harris at today's "White House Forum on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders":



"I'm sure everybody here knows, but the median age on the continent of Africa is 19" pic.twitter.com/LpP3sADFHb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 3, 2023

Harris also spoke about small business, claiming “The work is just literally about understanding the value of that small business to that community”. See a clip of that moment below…

Kamala Harris on small businesses: "The work is just literally about understanding the value of that small business to that community" pic.twitter.com/C6nVomXIGK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 3, 2023