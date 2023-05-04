Woman Successfully Smuggles 22 Snakes and a Chameleon on Plane by Hiding Them in Her Luggage

You may have heard of the 2006 movie Snakes on a Plane, starring Samuel L. Jackson. Either way, just know that one woman successfully brought the concept to life.

We know this because airport officials in India found 22 snakes in the woman’s luggage. Oh, and a chameleon. Word is, she kept them all in plastic containers.

So at least she was organized and did her part to keep them alive.

What we don’t know is if the woman was arrested. No one has said.

What we do know is the woman and her critters had landed at Chennai Airport after traveling from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, according to Chennai Customs.

Indian Customs : Guardians of wildlife!@ChennaiCustoms intercepted a female pax arriving from Kuala Lumpur by Flight No.AK13. On examination of check-in baggage, 22 Snakes of various species & a Chameleon were found; seized under CA, 1962 r/w Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. pic.twitter.com/5Xfu8OK217 — CBIC (@cbic_india) April 30, 2023

“On examination of check-in baggage, 22 Snakes of various species & a Chameleon were found,” airport officials tweeted.

And if you want to be creeped out, check out the tweet. It revealed several snakes slithering around on the floor and a few more in plastic containers.

One was even trying to go for a ride on a trolley. Hey, when you don’t have legs, you might need a lift.

“India is among the top ten countries in terms of using the airline sector for wildlife trafficking, this is an unwanted accolade,” Atul Bagai, Head of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in India, said back in 2020.