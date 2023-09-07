Kamala Harris Says She’s Ready To Be President (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris recently conducted an interview with CBS news. In that interview, Vice President Harris claimed that she is “ready” to become President of the United States “if necessary.”

The CBS anchor asked Harris, “You’re 58 now. If you win the second term, as you and the President are running to do, he would be 86 at the end of it. The Wall Street Journal had a poll showing two-thirds of Democrats say Joe Biden is too old to run again. Are you prepared to be Commander-In-Chief?”

“Yes I am,” Harris responded. “If necessary, but Joe Biden is gonna be fine, and let me tell you something. I work with Joe Biden everyday. The work that, under Joe Biden’s leadership, our Administration has accomplished is transformative. I think the American people, most of all, want a leader that actually gets things done.”

Keep in mind, Biden’s approval rating is 39%.

See a clip of Harris saying that she is ready to be President in the clip below…

Kamala Harris, the least popular vice president in modern history, says she's ready to become commander-in-chief "if necessary" pic.twitter.com/D4O7z8KfqM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 7, 2023

Kamala Harris obviously has the Presidency in mind. It appears that a vote for Joe Biden in 2024 is actually a vote for Kamala Harris!