Biden Appears Enraged, Deceives Americans On Economy (Video)

The White House claims that, due to Biden’s efforts, 750,000 or more manufacturing jobs have been created. The number is close enough, the credit is a lie.

On the White House website, the Biden Administration has a list of accomplishments they call “The Record.” Here they explain all that they have done for the American people.

Furthermore, Karine Jean-Pierre often attributes the economies flourishing to the so-called “Bidenomics.” Joe Biden himself takes credit for all of the newly added jobs and decreased inflation. Rare has covered the roughly 17% increase in inflation since Biden took office, but what about those manufacturing jobs?

Biden Administration Deceives Americans On Job Increases

BIDEN: "Name me one major issue that we've set our mind on solving we haven't been able to do!" pic.twitter.com/DPgIknbqZ3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 6, 2023

Joe Biden challenged naysayers in a speech recently saying: “Name me one major issue that we’ve set our mind on solving we haven’t been able to do!” as seen in the video by RNC Research. Well it turns out that Biden has not only failed or underdelivered on many fronts, but the White House is also lying about it.

In a report by Newsweek, the Biden Administration is correct when they claim 750,000 manufacturing jobs have been added since Biden took office. The administration currently claims numbers around 800,000. Although the numbers are fairly accurate, the report clearly lays out that the majority of those jobs came as a rebound from the pandemic.

The Biden Administration is doing relatively nothing good for the economy in the way of jobs, despite all of their claims. The Biden Administration is simply running on the rebounding effects Covid has had on the economy.

Biden and Kamala Harris would like for us Americans to believe that they have run one of the most economically “historical” presidencies in US history, but they fail to mention it has nothing to do with their own efforts. It is merely the result of the market coming back from the pandemic.