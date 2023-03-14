Majority Of Voters Want Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg To Resign, Poll Says

A recent poll conducted by Rasmussen reveals that a majority of likely voters in 2024 want Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to resign from his position.

As a former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and a failed 2020 Presidential candidate, it is hard to find a single experience in Buttigieg’s background that qualified him for this position.

His failures are known throughout the country, as a majority of voters now want ‘Mayor Pete’ to resign. Breitbart news reports...

The survey asked, “Should Buttigieg resign as a result of how the Transportation Department handled the recent train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio?” Most, 51 percent, said he should resign, followed by 36 percent who said he should not and 13 percent who remain unsure. Most Republicans and independents, 68 percent and 51 percent, respectively, believe he should resign, compared to 35 percent of Democrats who share that view. A plurality of Democrats, 49 percent, do not believe Buttigieg should resign. Further, the survey found that a plurality, 41 percent, believe Buttigieg is a “worse” Transportation Secretary than most who held the job before him. The survey was taken March 6-8, 2023, among 950 likely voters and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error. https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/03/13/poll-majority-want-transportation-secretary-pete-buttigieg-resign/

Several GOP lawmakers have called for Buttigieg to resign, including Reps. Claudia Tenney (NY), Ryan Zinke (MT), Clay Higgins (LA), Greg Steube (FL), Mary Miller (IL), Bill Posey (FL), Lauren Boebert (CO), and Mike Collins (GA).

Video of Buttigieg running away from reporters after taking weeks to visit East Palestine, Ohio can be seen below. It seems that the train derailment is the major sticking point for most Americans.

Pete Buttigieg is escorted away from media while his press secretary makes herself known & says she’ll answer questions for him – but only if she isn’t recorded on camera…@TPUSA | @DrewHLive pic.twitter.com/sM12BEfJMi — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) February 23, 2023

The American people are DONE with Buttigieg and the rest of the Biden crew.