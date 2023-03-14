Tucker Carlson Destroys Biden Administration Over Banking Crisis (Video)

Tucker Carlson aired a segment on Monday warning Americans about the ineptitude of the Biden Administration when it comes to the banking crisis.

Tucker warned that the failures by the Biden Administration to instill any confidence in the banking system may lead to the implementation of a digital currency.

You have to ask yourself, what are they going to do this time? Well, we know we’re about to see bank consolidation. Big banks eating little banks. And that means less competition. More consolidation means more government control. So what are they going to do with that control? Well, all things being equal, if people don’t start making a lot of noise and exerting an awful lot of pressure, it’ll mean digital currency, a currency that politicians control… You think that’s not coming? Of course it’s coming. They’d like it to come… …You’ve got a deposit at a regional bank that’s holding tons, way more than you know, of long term treasuries that are worth a lot less than they were when the bank bought them. That means that bank is at risk. That means your money is at risk. But Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona doesn’t want you to know about that. Why wouldn’t they want you to know? That kind of interesting. That kind of censorship could actually crush people. So we have to ask the obvious question how close are we to some sort of disaster? Tucker Carlson

Tucker also took the time to warn that financial meddling by the government always leads to an expansion of control, and that a further financial crackdown could lead to further censorship and persecution of Conservatives.

