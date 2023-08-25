Mike Pence and Nikki Haley Fight Over Abortion During GOP Debate

Former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley exchanged some strong words at the Republican Debate, and the topic was abortion.

Videos by Rare

Pence has been perhaps the staunchest opponent of abortion in the GOP. Haley is at the other end of the spectrum.

“To be honest with you, Nikki — you’re my friend, but consensus is the opposite of leadership,” Pence said. “It’s not a states-only issue. It’s a moral issue.”

(Twitter/X)

Haley fired back.

“When you’re talking about a federal ban, be honest with the American people,” she said. “Do not make women feel like they have to decide on this issue.”

The argument highlighted the divide on the issue for many Republicans since since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

“Seventy percent of the American people support legislation to ban abortion after a baby is capable of experiencing pain,” Pence countered, before moderators cut off the debate.

Mike Pence and Nikki Haley going at it over abortion rights #GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/xj6kDD0iKU — Rare (@Rare) August 24, 2023 “We cannot let states like California, New York, Illinois have abortions on demand,” said Senator Tim Scott from South Carolina.