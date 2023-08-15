How Did Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Amass A $30 Million Fortune?

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki currently hosts a weekly show on MSNBC. Before she served as the White House Press Secretary for President Joe Biden, Psaki worked in the Obama White House throughout his two terms.

Psaki also worked for the State Department under John Kerry, and served on Kerry’s 2004 Presidential campaign. Before her work for Kerry, Psaki worked for various Democrat politicians and groups.

It wouldn’t appear that Jen Psaki has ever had a seriously high-paying job until now. Psaki reportedly earns $3 Million per year from MSNBC.

If Psaki just recently ascended to a seven-figure income, Rare is here to ask how this former White House Press Secretary amassed a reported fortune of $30 Million.

Is it possible that Psaki used her power and influence, being so involved with high-ranking Democrat officials, to build her vast personal fortune? As the evidence of Hunter Biden’s ‘pay to play’ access scheme with Joe Biden is continuously unraveled, is it possible that Psaki ran a similar scheme?

Psaki ran an outfit called ‘Evergreen Consulting’ from 2017 until she eventually accepted the position as White House Press Secretary for Joe Biden in 2021. Interestingly enough, no documentation, including article of organization, exist in the public D.C. business database for that business. The page that includes the public documentation for nearly every other business in D.C. is missing for Evergreen.

Why is that? Is Jen Psaki being protected by her Democrat friends in D.C. government?

How in the world is Jen Psaki worth $30 million? This is absurd!