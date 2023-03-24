Mike Pence Claims ‘Freedom Is Our Fight’, Vows Support To Ukrainian Military (Video)

Former Vice President Mike Pence appeared on Fox News today to proclaim his support for Ukraine, claiming that while the Ukraine war is ‘not our fight’, that ‘freedom is our fight’.

Pence added that it is ‘imperative’ that we provide aid to the Ukrainian military. See a clip of that moment below…

Ukraine is not our war but Freedom is our fight and it is imperative that we provide the Ukrainian military with what they need. pic.twitter.com/naOE2CkrqZ — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) March 24, 2023

Pence claimed that it is what Reagan would do, referencing Reagan’s policy decisions from 1985. With all do respect, most people cannot relate to something that happened 38 years ago.

Is Pence really of the opinion that he can run a campaign based on the politics of 1985 and win in 2024? The talking points seem tired, old, and quite frankly sad.

This comes as The Hill is reporting that Pence is ‘coming closer’ to making a decision about a potential 2024 run. That report reads…

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday said he’s getting “closer to a decision” on whether to run for president in 2024. Pence told Sean Hannity on Fox News that he and his wife, Karen Pence, have been praying about whether to enter the presidential race, drawing applause from a live studio audience. “We’re getting closer to a decision,” he said, adding “We’ve gotten a lot of encouragement around the country.” “I think this country is in a lot of trouble… But the truth of the matter is we have to produce leadership in this country that will take our country back to the policies that left us stronger and more prosperous in the Trump-Pence years,” Pence continued. “And if we can play a part in that, we will.” The former Indiana governor has made many of the moves of a would-be presidential candidate in recent months, releasing a memoir and traveling to early primary states like Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/3915613-pence-getting-closer-to-a-2024-decision/

