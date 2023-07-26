Mitch McConnell Stops Mid-Sentence, Freezes For Nearly 30 Seconds While Staring At Press (Video)

At a press conference today in the U.S. Capitol, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze at the podium. McConnell stopped mid-sentence, staring at the press in front of him for nearly 30 seconds.

Eventually, the Republican Senators surrounding him approach McConnell, who seems confused by their presence. “Anything else you wanna say, or should we go back to your office?” A Senator asked McConnell. The Republican Senate Leader stared at him, unable to muster a response.

“Do you wanna say anything else to the press?” The Senator asks. McConnell then mouths the word “no” before shuffling away from the podium. See this shocking clip below…

NOW – Mitch McConnell froze and appeared unwell at presser.pic.twitter.com/OHvOaX77L9 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 26, 2023

McConnell reportedly returned to the press conference after this bout of confusion. NBC News reports…

A few minutes later, McConnell walked back to the news conference by himself. When asked about his health, he said he was fine. Asked whether he is fully able to do his job, McConnell said, “Yeah.” Asked about the episode, a McConnell aide pointed to the GOP leader saying, “I’m fine,” but the aide added that McConnell “felt lightheaded and stepped away for a moment.” “He came back to handle Q&A, which as everyone observed was sharp,” the aide said. https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/watch-mitch-mcconnell-freeze-press-conference-rcna96486

Is McConnell’s health failing? Is he still capable of executing his duties as a Senator. This video, along with the daily Biden appearances, are a shining example of why we need TERM LIMITS!