NBA Player Dead At 42

Former Boston Celtic and Orlando Magic player Brandon Hunter has reportedly tragically passed away at the young age of 42.

TMZ reports on his death….

Former Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic player Brandon Hunter has died, Ohio men’s basketball coach Jeff Boals said Tuesday. He was just 42 years old.

Hunter — a standout high school hoops player in Cincinnati — was a star forward for the Bobcats, earning three first-team All-MAC conference selections and leading the NCAA in rebounding his senior season … before being taken with the 56th overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

He played 67 games over two seasons in the Association … scoring a career-high 17 points against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2004.

Hunter had an extensive career overseas as well … suiting up for numerous international clubs from 2006-13 in Greece, Italy, Puerto Rico and more.

Hunter got into coaching, real estate and sports management following his playing days.

“RIP to a Bobcat Great,” Boals said on Instagram minutes ago. “Gone way too soon.”

Ex-NBA point guard T.J. Ford also addressed Hunter’s passing on social media … saying, “We just spoke last week. Losing a lot of my friends lately.”