New York Governor Begs For Assistance With Immigration

The Governor of the state of New York, Kathy Hochul, spoke on ABC, begging the Biden Administration for assistance with the immigration burden growing in New York City and across the state.

In the video provided by Rare, Governor Kathy Hochul said: “That’s why today, I sent a letter to President Biden, formally requesting immediate executive action…” She went on to explain four key areas where that help is needed.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has claimed that New York City is “full”, and that NYC’s “cup basically runneth over”

First off she pointed out that New York needs expedited work authorization in order to get the overwhelming number of migrants off the streets and into the workforce. She went on to explain all of the financial needs for schools, shelter, and more with the sudden increase in population that, go figure, they can’t handle adequately. Her last two points included the utilization of federal properties for shelter and then reimbursement for the National Guard.

The situation in New York City seems to grow worse everyday. Even their government can’t blow it off anymore. The situation calls for some serious help. Earlier this year, Rare covered a statement by New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, where he too pleaded for assistance. Mayor Adams is quoted as saying: “We have no more room… This is wrong that New York City is carrying the weight of a national problem.”

In a recent report by CBS, there have been more than 100,000 migrants to enter New York City since 2022, a staggering number. That number has New York officials estimating around $12 billion will be spent over the next few years to simply get the situation under control. In a report by Business Insider, it is shown that Biden has actively worked against laws that hold off the waves of migrants at the border. New York is clear evidence that such “open border” policies are not the answer.