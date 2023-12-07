Lukeville, a town at the US-Mexico border in Arizona, has had to shut down their border crossing to manage the continual inflow of migrants.

Videos by Rare

As reported by Arizona Central, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that they would be closing down the Lukeville port on Monday, December 4th. This came as a necessary response to the surmounting numbers. Border Protection said the goal was: “to redirect personnel to assist the U.S. Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody.”

As the AZCentral pointed out, these migrants are not trying to escape the border patrol or customs. Instead these migrants are intentionally getting picked up by the border patrol in order to “claim asylum.”

Below is video taken recently of migrants crossing into Lukeville Arizona while contractors were attempting to fix that section of the wall.

Lukeville Border Crossing Closed -US Border Patrol Overwhelmed

NEW: Our cameras were rolling in Lukeville, AZ as groups of illegal immigrants rushed through a breach in the border wall as Border Patrol & federal contractors were trying to fix it. Their human smuggler then shrugs at our cameras & salutes us. Cuts/breaches all over wall here. pic.twitter.com/z2EI4KC9HH — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 5, 2023

According to ArizonaImmigration.net, when a migrant receives this “asylum” they are legally protected against deportation from the US as long as they can: “prove that they would be persecuted if they were returned to their home countries.”

When a migrant is granted this asylum, they are not just immune from deportation. Migrants with asylum also qualify for work and are eligible to apply for their spouses and families to join them in the US, as long as their children are under 21 years of age, as defined by the International Rescue Committee.

The Business Insider reported the Biden Administration’s plan to grant access to 25,000 asylum seekers in 2021 who were denied under former President Trump’s “stay in Mexico” policy. However, it appears that Biden’s plan to reverse Trump’s agenda has backfired.

This year, 2023, Joe Biden has pushed to restrict the numbers of asylum seekers at the border significantly. In July however, the “Asylum Ban” was rejected by a California federal judge as reported by the Texas Tribune.