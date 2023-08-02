Opinion: Trump 2020 Election Indictment Is A Complete Fraud

So former President Donald Trump was indicted for a third time on bogus charges of “inciting an insurrection” on January 6, 2021. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, an Obama appointee, will be overseeing the latest attempt at “lawfare” to avoid having Trump once again be placed in a position where he can make fools out of the world’s elites.

President Trump’s crimes include telling participants on January 6th to remain peaceful. President Trump is also guilty of posting a video on Twitter telling protestors to go home, which was taken down by Twitter.

But we all really know what happened on January 6, 2021, because it’s all literally on video.

On January 6th, Congress was about to hear objections from Republicans over glaring inconsistencies in some states’ presidential ballot counts. A few minutes before these objections were to be officially heard, the Capitol Police were ordered by somebody in authority to unlock the doors of the Capitol Building and allow the protestors to enter the building. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi then immediately suspended the hearings, declaring that all the members of Congress needed to evacuate the Capitol right now because protestors had “broken into the Capitol and everybody was at risk”… as well as preventing Republicans from officially presenting their objections to the ballot manipulations. Without these Republican objections being officially presented, Joe Biden’s coronation as president was sealed.

Of course, video surveillance footage showed it was all a lie. Video footage shows the doors of the Capitol being unlocked and protestors being waved into the building by the Capitol Police, who were basically escorting people around. Claims that Officer Brian Sicknick was killed by a protestor wielding a fire extinguisher were shown to be a lie when the footage showed Sicknick walking around when he was supposed to be on the floor, dying. When Tucker Carlson released the video footage, both Republicans and Democrats alike joined forces to say how horrible Carlson was for showing the truth. That’s totally not suspicious

What really happened on January 6, 2021 was that Democrat and Republican leaders faked a “breach of the Capitol” in order to avoid having Republicans officially object to the obviously manipulated presidential election results. And that’s why the Supreme Court said that Republicans had no grounds to appeal the ballot count, because they had not objected to the ballot count on the floor of the House of Representatives .

Welcome to America, folks.