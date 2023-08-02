Kamala Harris Welcomes Mongolian Prime Minister To White House As Biden Continues Vacation

Vice President Kamala Harris is essentially acting as our President as Joe Biden continues to enjoy his extended vacation in Delaware. Today, Harris welcomed Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene to the White House amid Biden’s continued absence.

Videos by Rare

See Harris’ Twitter post about the meeting below…

Welcome to the White House, Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene of Mongolia. pic.twitter.com/31ODd5HW6O — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 2, 2023

As Harris conducts serious business, Biden could be seen riding his bike for the third day in a row near his beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware. See Biden captured riding his bike with his Secret Service in the clip below…

Biden once again ignores reporters' questions on his third bike ride in as many days.



Surprisingly, Biden did not wipe out. pic.twitter.com/YvEVgfSox4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 2, 2023

Reporters also captured Biden on the beach once again. As Joe relaxes, it seems that Kamala Harris is acting as our President. See a clip of Biden on the beach below…

Biden is once again back at the beach — his 363rd vacation day since taking office pic.twitter.com/uXjuEVJjjz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 2, 2023

It should be noted that Kamala Harris has been doing an unusual amount of public speaking appearances recently. Could the Democrat Party be angling to replace the wildly unpopular Joe Biden with an even more wildly unpopular Kamala Harris?

Political icon Roger Stone has predicted that Joe Biden will not be the Democrat nominee for President in 2024, and that former First Lady Michelle Obama will take his place on the Democrat ticket. Read our report on Stone’s prediction here.

At least until Biden gets back from his extensive vacation in Delaware, it appears that Kamala Harris is running the show!