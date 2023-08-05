Pete Buttigieg Compares His Job To Military Service, Says He Does ‘Life Saving Work’ (Video)

Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made a disgustingly offensive comment during a recent public appearance, comparing the work of the Department of Transportation to those who serve in the American Military.

The statement came when Buttigieg sat down to speak at Grainger Engineering. The Secretary of Transportation can be quoted as saying, “There is nothing like the pride that you can take, whether it’s as an involved citizen, an elected leader, or an employee of the Department of Transportation, in seeing that you shape the community that you live in. You literally designed people’s commutes, including your own. By the way… Life saving work! You save five lives on a hilltop in a warzone and you’ll rightly get a medal. You could save dozens of lives at a risky intersection by a better design, and there might not be a medal for that, but..”

Pete Buttigieg on Dept. of Transportation employees:



"You save five lives on a hilltop in a warzone and you'll rightly get a medal. You could save dozens of lives at a risky intersection by a better design, and there might not be a medal for that, but…" pic.twitter.com/VsbGEhFHQ8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 5, 2023

It is hard to imagine the level of narcissism that is present within that statement. Has Buttigieg completely lost it?

Pete Buttigieg thinks that your life is in his hands. Talk about an inflated sense of self!