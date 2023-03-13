Rep. Eric Swalwell Calls For Fox News To Be Banned (Video)

California Democrat Representative Eric Swalwell appeared on MSNBC this weekend to call for Fox News to be banned from ‘military installations’ across the world.

Swalwell can be quoted as saying…

I’ve been all over the world, and I’ve visited our troops in some of the harshest places, and nothing makes them feel more like home than their access, you know, to American television programming. And a popular channel is Fox News. “I don’t want to get into the business of telling troops what they can and cannot watch, but if you have a news station that a court is going to rule is, in its evening hour, you know, perpetuating dis- and misinformation, I don’t know if I disagree with VoteVets who is saying we need to take a look at how this is being broadcast to our troops

See a clip of that moment below…

Eric Swalwell says the broadcasting of FOX News to American troops needs to be “looked at.” pic.twitter.com/0YaQ1y0OE4 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 11, 2023

Remember, Swalwell was caught in a relationship with Chinese spy ‘Fang Fang’ years ago. Pelosi allowed him to continue to serve on the House Intelligence Committee.

The calls for Fox to be banned stem from a group called ‘VoteVets’. See a video promo that they tweeted below…

FOX hosts' election lies and disinformation splits the ranks, hurts unit cohesion, and weakens America's national defense. They must be removed from all TVs on military installations NOW.



Share if you agree! pic.twitter.com/1a6WiYB0hV — VoteVets (@votevets) March 6, 2023

Why are the Democrats so terrified of Fox News? Their anger drives them to violate the First Amendment.

Has Swalwell called for MSNBC to be banned? What about CNN? ABC?

Fox News gets vilified because they air opinion shows written and directed by talented independent journalists. They are honest about their opinions.

The trick used to the benefit of Swalwell, and the rest of the Democrats, is that ABC, CNN, CBS, NBC, and other ‘objective new outlets’ are not really objective at all. They are nothing more than promotional tools for the Democrat Party.

This false projection of objectivity is what the Democrats have been using to manipulate the truth for generations. If Fox gets banned, so should every other news channel.