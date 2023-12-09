Republican Senator Lindsey Graham’s Ties To Bill Gates Exposed

While conducting an investigation into the public campaign finance data of Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, I have discovered that Senator Graham has taken donations from billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates. Graham has not only received money from Gates in 2023, but has also taken several donations from the Billionaire over the last several election cycles.

Videos by Rare

The most recent donation from Gates to Graham came through the South Carolina Senator’s political action committee, or PAC called, ‘Fund For America’s Future’. On October 19th, 2023, Gates gave $5,000 to that PAC. See evidence of that donation below…

After discovering that Graham had received donations from Gates during this current election cycle, I decided to look into other recent election cycles to determine whether this was a one-time donation, or a historical trend. What I found was disturbing.

Graham has been taking donations from Gates since at least 2012, with donations from the billionaire showing up on ‘Team Graham’s’ donors in 2012, 2018, 2020, and 2022. See evidence of those donations below…

In addition to sending donations to Graham, Gates has also donated to Katherine Clark, the Democrat WHIP, and New Jersey Democrat Frank Pallone in 2023. Why would Gates be funding Democrats, and Lindsey Graham, unless he believes that they will ultimately serve the same agenda?

Remember, Graham has been a vocal supporter of President Joe Biden. See a video of Graham praising Biden below…

I'll never forget the time Senator Lindsey Graham shed tears talking about Joe Biden, saying "If you can't admire Joe Biden as a person, you got a problem." pic.twitter.com/LOXeXelQeU — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) December 3, 2023

With donations from Bill Gates, and public rants of affection for President Joe Biden, you really have to wonder… Whose side is Lindsey Graham really on?