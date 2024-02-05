Trump Names Two VP Candidates In Fox News Interview

Former President Donald Trump gave an interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo over the weekend. During his interview, Trump discussed two possible choices for Vice President heading into the 2024 General Election.

Trump’s selection of Mike Pence back in 2016 eventually came back to haunt him, as Pence dealt the final blow to the Trump Presidency on January 6th, 2021 by certifying the 2020 Presidential election results that had received much skepticism from the public, and election officials across the country.

During his interview with Bartiromo, Trump named two possible choices for his Vice President, and unsurprisingly, neither of them were Mike Pence. Remember, Pence initially attempted to run against Trump in this race, but dropped out quickly due to a lack of any serious support from donors, or the public.

Pence was even panned by late-night hosts after he held a sparsely populated rally at a local drug store in Iowa. In the picture captured of the event, more people appear to be getting their drugs from the pharmacy than actually listening to Pence.

Within his Fox News interview, Trump named South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as potential picks for the esteemed position. Other names like Tucker Carlson, Elise Stefanik, and Dr. Ben Carson have also been mentioned, but not by Trump himself.

Right now, we’re not sure who Trump will pick, but sources tell us that Rep. Elise Stefanik and Dr. Ben Carson are among the most serious candidates for the position at this time.

Exclusive interview with President Trump, part 2- VP picks and who could be returning to his cabinet pic.twitter.com/jOxVqwLnvR — Freedom 🇺🇸🦅 (@PU28453638) February 4, 2024

Who Will Trump Select?

While Ben Carson is a fantastic man, and would have been my second choice in the 2016 Republican Presidential Primary after Trump, he does not excite people to vote. That is the reason why he failed to garner much attention during the 2016 race, especially after Trump began his rampage, knocking out the 16 other candidates in the race.

Carson should be among the highest ranking officials in the White House should Trump win, but as a Vice President, he lacks the ability to make a dynamic ticket heading into 2024. Unfortunately for him, though he has great potential, I think the same problem plagues Tim Scott. He simply doesn’t make Trump’s ticket dynamic.

I like the idea of Trump selecting a woman. It balances his ticket out quite well, and it may help him appeal to middle-aged women, which has always been Trump’s weak point in the voter base. The only question is whether or not Trump’s presence is too powerful on the top of the ticket to allow for a female Vice President to appeal to the voters he needs to reach. In other words, Trump may be too potent to pick a Vice President based on appealing to voters, because even if he chose Jesus Christ as his Vice President, it is more than likely that a lot of Americans, especially women, still wouldn’t vote for him.

I think the pick will eventually be Kristi Noem. She appeals to the right people, and I don’t think she fits into the ‘pandering’ category.