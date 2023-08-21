Trump Announces He Will Be Arrested On Thursday

Former President Donald Trump, who is the leading candidate for President in the 2024 Presidential Election, has announced that he will be arrested in Georgia on Thursday over the latest indictment from Fulton County.

Videos by Rare

Trump made this announcement on his Truth Social feed just moments ago, saying, “Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History. In my case, the trip to Atlanta is not for “Murder,” but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL! She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT. This is in strict coordination with Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ. It is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

Earlier in the day, Trump took aim at Republican Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp for his unwillingness to intervene in the case and fire prosecutor Fanni Willis. Trump can be quoted as saying on his Truth feed, “Governor Kemp of Georgia is fighting hard against the Impeachment of the crooked, incompetent, & highly partisan D.A. of Fulton County, Fani Willis, who has allowed Murder and other Violent Crime to MASSIVELY ESCALATE. Crime in Atlanta is WORST IN NATION. She should be impeached for many reasons, not just the Witch Hunt (I did nothing wrong!). Willis should focus on out of control Murder, not “I will get TRUMP” over a Perfect Phone Call. Georgia does not deserve this GIANT MURDER WAVE!”

Will there be demonstrators in Atlanta on Thursday? Time will tell. For now, it is evident that the powers that be are doing everything within their power to stop Trump from running a successful campaign for President in 2024.