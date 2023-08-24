Trump Slams Former AG Bill Barr For Epstein Investigation In Tucker Carlson Interview (Video)

Tucker Carlson wanted to know what former President Donald Trump thought about the investigation into the death of Jeffrey Epstein.

Or actually, the non-investigation. So Carlson asked Trump as part of a wide-ranging interview on Twitter/X.

“Why would (former US Attorney General) Bill Barr be covering up the death of Jeffrey Epstein?” Carlson asked.

Trump took a moment to address that in his answer.

“Bill Barr didn’t do an investigation on the election fraud either,” Trump said. “… Barr became so petrified, so frightened, of being impeached — they were going to impeach him — but they play a much rougher game, the left. Lunatics.

“They were going to impeach Bill Barr, and he was petrified.”

Carlson then asked if he thinks it’s possible Epstein was killed, presumably by those who wanted him silenced.

“Possible, though I don’t really believe it, I think he probably committed suicide,” Trump answered. “He had a life with beautiful homes, beautiful everything, and all of a sudden he’s incarcerated, not doing very well, I would say that he did (commit suicide).

“But there are those people, many people — I think you’re one of them, right? — but many people think he was killed. He knew a lot on a lot of people.”

Carlson went on to reiterate that he believes Epstein was killed.

“The attorney general, your attorney general, clearly lied about the Epstein death,” Carlson said. “Why?”

Trump admitted the investigation “certainly” was not well done.

“They had no cameras, they had no anything, everybody was sleeping — a case could be made (for Epstein being killed),” Trump said. “Look, I’m not gonna get involved it.”

Carlson then broke out in laughter and Trump smiled.

“But I can tell you a case could be made either way,” Trump said. “But it certainly wasn’t the most well-run (investigation).”