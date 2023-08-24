The DNC Chair Jaime Harrison sought to explain his reasoning behind disagreeing with the polls showing Biden being rather unpopular. His example was Lyndon Baines Johnson who, ironically enough, was also a rather unpopular President.

Videos by Rare

In a video provided by RNC Research, Jaime says: “I don’t take much credence in terms of polls, cause at the end of the day Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are going all across this country, Democrats are going all across this country, to talk about how this administration which is probably one of the most successful since Lyndon Baines Johnson has done so much to improve and put America back on track…”

DNC Chair Says Biden Is “One Of The Most Successful Presidents” In Last 60 Years

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison says the Biden administration is "one of the most successful since Lyndon Baines Johnson" 🤡 pic.twitter.com/fsNcORakrs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 23, 2023

If we take the White House’s statements at face value, Biden would be somewhat successful. For example, the Biden Administration claims to have lowered costs nationwide however that is flat out untrue. For proof, go buy some groceries or fill up on gas and you will see. Biden has also taken many steps towards clean energy, but as we see in Maui, billions of dollars towards the green religion, instead of adequate funding for things like emergencies, is a huge mistake.

Similarly, Lyndon Baines Johnson did make ground with voting rights and the more controversial social safety net. What is more strikingly similar between the two presidencies though is their unpopularity. Lyndon Johnson was practically run out of the Oval Office due to his unpopularity. The main reason for Lyndon’s lack of popularity stemmed from his handling of the Vietnam War. In the same way, Biden has faced lots of ridicule for his policies and actions in Ukraine.

While DC Chair Jaime tried to give the Biden Administration a complement and boost moral, he managed to give a highly ironic example. Maybe next time he can argue that Biden is one of the 46 best Presidents of all time.

Read More: Joe Biden Is The Second Most Unpopular President In Modern American History