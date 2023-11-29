Trump Throttling DeSantis By 36 Points In His Own State Of Florida

President Donald Trump continues to surge in Republican Primary polls as indictments and attacks from the political establishment across the United States continue to ramp up. The more flack Trump experiences, the higher his poll numbers climb.

As for Trump’s competition in the 2024 Republican Primary, things aren’t looking great… especially for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis trails Trump by 45.7 points nationally. In States like Iowa, where DeSantis’ campaign has claimed to have put ‘all of their chips on the table,’ DeSantis trails Trump by nearly 30 points. Even worse for DeSantis, Nikki Haley is now surging in Iowa, and is less than two points away from surpassing the Florida Governor.

Even in Florida, where DeSantis was re-elected as Governor in a massive Republican wave in 2022, Trump is throttling him. DeSantis trails Trump by over 36 points in his home State of Florida, according to 538.

Haley’s numbers, though pedestrian compared to Trump, are on the rise. Haley still trails Trump by over 48 points nationally. Even with millions of dollars, and favorable media coverage, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis simply have no chance of winning the Republican Primary in any State, much less nationally.

The Republican voter base has picked their candidate before the first Primary vote has even been cast. To the dismay of the Republican establishment, Trump, who ignored the Republican Primary debates and still represents the most serious ‘outsider’ candidate in the field, is poised to take over the Republican Party once again very soon.